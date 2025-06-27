Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau may net ₹1,000 crore as firm files for IPO

As fintech major Pine Labs gears up for its initial public offering (IPO), its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) highlights top executives’ compensation and stock option windfalls, including that of chief executive officer (CEO) Amrish Rau.
Rau’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹850 crore and ₹1,000 crore following the IPO. The company was last valued at $5 billion during its 2022 fundraising round.
He holds a 2.35 per cent stake in the company, translating into 17.76 million shares, and holds 24.96 million shares on a fully diluted basis.
According to the DRHP, Rau is offloading up to 3.2 million equity shares in the offer for sale (OFS).
Previous grants have enabled Rau to vest 7.19 million employee stock options (ESOPs). He also received 23.17 million shares—subject to shareholders’ approval—between January and June this year.
Pine Labs has filed its DRHP with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), with plans to raise approximately ₹2,600 crore through a fresh issue and an OFS of up to 147.82 million shares. It may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹520 crore.