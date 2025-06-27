BSNL to launch 5G in Delhi, key cities by September-end: Officials

State-owned BSNL is expected to meet the latest deadline of launching 5G services in Delhi and other select cities by the end of September, officials said. The telecom operator has completed testing 5G technology at most state capitals, at the new 4G sites installed as part of the ongoing 1 lakh 4G sites deployment, they added.

Most state capitals, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad and Chennai, have seen 5G sites being activated, BSNL officials said. Most of these are newly installed 4G sites under the first phase of the 1 lakh sites deployment, they added.

ALSO READ: Hammers fall silent: Why Odisha's bell metal craft is melting away “A stepwise plan will be implemented to roll out 5G across telecom circles, after the first 1 lakh towers are found to be operating optimally and meeting quality-of-service requirements,” an official said. The telco is aiming to emulate the circle-wise rollout done for 4G, which went live in all four metro cities before December 2024.

Since October last year, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has stressed that BSNL will roll out its 4G network nationwide by June 2025 by deploying 1 lakh sites and converting them to 5G within a month. More than 93,000 4G towers have been installed as of May, of which over 70,000 are now operational. The telco is set to install an additional 1 lakh 4G towers following the successful deployment of the first batch this month, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has said. BSNL’s plans to launch 4G services—years after private telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea—have repeatedly been delayed. As a result, BSNL’s customer base steadily declined as 2G users migrating to 4G chose other operators. BSNL’s mobile services market share stood at 7.82 per cent as of May 2025. But officials say the ongoing momentum in deployment is expected to see the network rollout plans through.

ALSO READ: Speak up at work: What to do when you're feeling ignored and invisible While the telco officially plans to begin 5G operations in the next three months, network infrastructure for the new technology is already being tested in telecom circles where BSNL has a strong presence, officials said. “We are also rolling out base transceiver stations (BTS) in many cities across the country such as Kanpur, Pune, Vijayawada, Coimbatore and Kollam,” an official said. A BTS is a fixed radio transceiver in a mobile network, most often in the form of a tower. Earlier this week, BSNL’s chairman and managing director Robert J Ravi said 5G service would first be introduced in Delhi, utilising a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model. The company has begun offering free 4G SIM upgrades to its users in select circles. The upgrade from a 2G or 3G SIM will also provide users with 4 GB of complimentary 4G data with three months’ validity.