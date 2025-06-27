DHL Express top-line is growing at 12% CAGR in India: SVP-South Asia

Germany-headquartered logistics major DHL Express is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11–12 per cent in India, R S Subramanian, senior vice-president, South Asia, told Business Standard. The top executive noted that India continues to contribute 10 per cent by value to the overall Asia-Pacific portfolio.

“Growth is our big focus. The express industry grows at 1.5 times the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and every year we have surpassed the mark. Hence, our CAGR in topline in India is growing nearly about 11-12 per cent,” Subramanian said.

Eyeing the continued growth momentum, DHL Express has announced the expansion of its operations at the Bengaluru airport with an investment of Rs 34 crore, resulting in a consolidated footprint of over 130,000 square feet. This expansion includes the integration of a new, purpose-built service centre at the AISATS Bengaluru Logistics Park within Kempegowda International Airport.

“This new facility at the airport represents a strategic investment that reinforces our operational strength in a key market like Bengaluru. With closer proximity to the airport and cutting-edge automation, we can process shipments faster while reducing manual effort.” Commenting on sectoral opportunities for DHL Express in India, Subramanian said he believes micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), engineering and manufacturing will thrive in the long run. Building on this, the new initiative addresses the increasing shipment volumes from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises across southern India. The expansion is strategically timed to leverage India’s significant geographic potential, with a focus on accelerating sustainable growth in high-potential markets and diversifying global supply chains.