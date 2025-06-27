Home / Companies / News / DHL Express top-line is growing at 12% CAGR in India: SVP-South Asia

DHL Express top-line is growing at 12% CAGR in India: SVP-South Asia

DHL Express India is growing at 11-12 per cent CAGR and has expanded its Bengaluru airport footprint with a Rs 34 crore investment to handle SME shipment volumes

R S Subramanian, senior vice-president, South Asia, DHL.
premium
R S Subramanian, senior vice-president, South Asia, DHL.
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 6:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Germany-headquartered logistics major DHL Express is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11–12 per cent in India, R S Subramanian, senior vice-president, South Asia, told Business Standard. The top executive noted that India continues to contribute 10 per cent by value to the overall Asia-Pacific portfolio.
 
“Growth is our big focus. The express industry grows at 1.5 times the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and every year we have surpassed the mark. Hence, our CAGR in topline in India is growing nearly about 11-12 per cent,” Subramanian said.
 
Eyeing the continued growth momentum, DHL Express has announced the expansion of its operations at the Bengaluru airport with an investment of Rs 34 crore, resulting in a consolidated footprint of over 130,000 square feet. This expansion includes the integration of a new, purpose-built service centre at the AISATS Bengaluru Logistics Park within Kempegowda International Airport. 
 
“This new facility at the airport represents a strategic investment that reinforces our operational strength in a key market like Bengaluru. With closer proximity to the airport and cutting-edge automation, we can process shipments faster while reducing manual effort.”
 
Commenting on sectoral opportunities for DHL Express in India, Subramanian said he believes micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), engineering and manufacturing will thrive in the long run. Building on this, the new initiative addresses the increasing shipment volumes from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises across southern India.
 
The expansion is strategically timed to leverage India’s significant geographic potential, with a focus on accelerating sustainable growth in high-potential markets and diversifying global supply chains.
 
Looking ahead at its vision for India, he noted: “We are extremely well staged in the nation, with DHL Express having a strong network. BluDart is our domestic express service. There is a huge commitment to India, with over 40,000 employees across locations. All these growth levers emerge as pivots for DHL.”

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

BSNL to launch 5G in Delhi, key cities by September-end: Officials

JSW Paints to buy almost 75% stake in Akzo Nobel India for ₹8,986 cr

Biocon Biologics to launch Eylea biosimilar Yesafili in Canada next month

Adani fastest-growing Indian brand in 2025; value up by 82%: Report

Aurobindo Pharma recalls over 4,600 bottles of painkiller in US market

Topics :DHL expresslogisticsLogistics industry

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story