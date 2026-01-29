Air India orders 30 additional Boeing jets, taking total orders to 250

This was followed in December 2024 by an additional firm order for 100 Airbus aircraft, including 90 A320-family narrowbodies and 10 A350 widebodies.

With the latest Boeing order and the A321XLR conversions, Air India’s post-privatisation firm aircraft commitments now stand at around 600 aircraft, among the largest order books in global aviation.

Air India said its order for single-aisle aircraft with the European aircraft maker stands at 300 planes, including 210 A321neo and 90 A320neo jets. The airline has now converted 15 of the A321neo aircraft into the longer-range A321XLR variant, while the rest of the orders remain unchanged. These 15 A321XLR aircraft are expected to be delivered between 2029 and 2030.