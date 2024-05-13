Piramal Pharma open to partnerships in OTC; eyes further debt reduction

Piramal Pharma is open to partnerships in the over-the-counter (OTC) space in India while it charts out plans for organic growth and debt reduction.

The company has been consistently reducing its debt levels – at the end of 2023-24, it stands at Rs 3,932 crore as against Rs 4,781 crore as of March 2023. It had paid off Rs 958 crore in debt after a successful rights issue last year.

Speaking to Business Standard, Piramal Pharma chairperson Nandini Piramal said, "We expect to post early teens revenue and Ebitda growth this year, and since the absolute figure of debt will not increase, we expect to pay off some debt by the end of this year (2023-24)." She said Piramal Pharma has not set a number they want to achieve in terms of debt reduction, however, they are comfortable with a net debt- Ebitda ratio between 2X to 3X. The net debt-Ebitda ratio was around 5.6X at the beginning of 2023-24, and now is at 2.9X.

Piramal said that they are focusing on organic growth across all their verticals – OTC business in India, complex hospital generics, and the Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) business.

“We have touched close to Rs 1,000 crore revenue from the OTC vertical in FY24 and we hope to grow in double digits this year too. We may look at acquisitions if something fits, and we are also open to partnerships. But, our primary target is to achieve scale and profitability,” Piramal explained.

Piramal Pharma’s spend on brand promotion and marketing came down to 13 percent of India consumer health (ICH) sales in FY24 as against 15 percent of sales in the previous year.

Its power brands Lacto Calamine, i-pill, i-know range of products, Little’s, Polycrol etc., contributed to 42 percent of total ICH sales in FY24. E-commerce sales grew at over 36 percent year-on-year in FY24 and contributed 20 percent to ICH revenues.

Meanwhile, it is also vertically integrating its production of the inhalation anaesthesia (IA) market. Piramal said that the company is setting up manufacturing lines at Digwal to supplement Sevoflurane manufacturing capacity at Bethlehem (US). The company is also significantly increasing the key starting material (KSM) manufacturing capacity at Dahej to increase vertical integration.

The global IA market comprising Sevoflurane, Isoflurane, and Desflurane is about $1.04 billion. China (27 percent market share) and the US (22 percent) account for about 50 percent of the global IA market, with the rest of the world markets constituting the balance 50 percent.

Sevoflurane accounts for about 80 percent of the global IA market. Piramal Pharma is ranked #1 in the US in terms of value market share in Sevoflurane and is now focusing on the RoW markets of Latin America, Asia, and Europe, Piramal said.