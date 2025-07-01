Home / Companies / News / Hyundai Motor India's total sales decline 6% to 60,924 units in June

Hyundai Motor India's total sales decline 6% to 60,924 units in June

The company's total sales stood at 64,803 units in June last year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement

"In the domestic market, the geopolitical situation continued to affect the market sentiment," Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said in a statement.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said its total sales declined by 6 per cent year-on-year to 60,924 units in June.

The company's total sales stood at 64,803 units in June last year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The automaker said its dispatches to dealers in the domestic market declined 12 per cent to 44,024 units in June as compared with 50,103 units in the year-ago period. Exports stood at 16,900 units last month as against 14,700 units in June 2024.

"In the domestic market, the geopolitical situation continued to affect the market sentiment," Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said in a statement.

As the company comes closer to the beginning of production at the Talegaon plant, it remains cautiously optimistic about a gradual recovery of demand, supported by a reduction in repo rates and improving liquidity on account of a cut in CRR, he added.

"We are closely watching the global geopolitical scenario and are committed to delivering value and innovation to our customers across both domestic and export markets," Garg said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

