Home / Companies / News / PM Modi meets Tata Sons, PSMC officials to discuss semiconductor projects

PM Modi meets Tata Sons, PSMC officials to discuss semiconductor projects

Leaders of the two companies briefed Prime Minister Modi and updated him about their ongoing projects

PM Modi
Image taken from PM's X account: @narendramodi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 9:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met top officials of Tata Sons and Taiwan-based Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, the two companies which are setting up semiconductor manufacturing projects at Dholera in Gujarat.

Leaders of the two companies briefed Prime Minister Modi and updated him about their ongoing projects.

"Had a great meeting with the leadership team of Tata Sons and PSMC. They shared updates on their Semiconductor manufacturing projects. PSMC expressed enthusiasm to further expand its footprint in India," Modi said on X.

Modi had in March this year laid foundation stones of three semiconductor fabrication plants, including the one being built by Tata Group and PSMC, as India seeks to join ranks of big chip-producing countries.


First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

