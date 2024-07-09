Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PNB launches 'Safety Ring' to enhance security for internet, mobile banking

This mechanism provides an additional safety layer to minimise potential losses in case of unauthorised access by fraudsters, PNB said in a statement

PNB, punjab national bank
Once set, it said, the safety feature Safety Ring' ensures that TD cannot be closed, withdrawn, or used for loans (overdraft) beyond the customer-defined limit through any digital channels. Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 8:21 PM IST
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday introduced a new security feature 'Safety Ring' within its internet banking system and mobile banking system in response to the increasing number of cyber frauds.

This mechanism provides an additional safety layer to minimise potential losses in case of unauthorised access by fraudsters, PNB said in a statement.

Safety Ring is an optional feature that allows customers to set a daily transaction limit with respect to term deposits (TDs) on online closure or availing overdraft facility on TDs up to the set limit amount, it said.
 

The limit set by the customer should be the consolidated digital channels limit up to which the customer can close the TD or avail overdraft facility on TD, it said.

Once set, it said, the safety feature Safety Ring' ensures that TD cannot be closed, withdrawn, or used for loans (overdraft) beyond the customer-defined limit through any digital channels.

Topics :PNBPunjab National Bank

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

