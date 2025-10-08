PNB to allocate 20% of FY26 spend to boost IT, digital infra: CEO Chandra

Around 20 per cent of capital and revenue expenditure put together will go for developing IT and digital infrastructure in this financial year, said Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank.

Last financial year, almost 62-63 per cent of the capital expenditure and 19 to 20 per cent of the revenue expenditure went towards IT and digital infrastructure.

“The trust of 115 crore customers requires a rock-solid digital infrastructure, and we are committed to delivering that,” Chandra said at the Global Fintech Fest.

On digital safety, Chandra emphasised robust frameworks in place, including a 24x7 operational risk command center (ORCC), transaction monitoring systems with real-time alerts, and mule hunter tool (in collaboration with RBI innovation hub), which has helped prevent fraud worth over ₹300 crore. Further, a new state-of-the-art data centre in Gurgaon with private cloud capabilities is also in the pipeline to support digital operations.