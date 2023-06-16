Polygon-backed Davos Protocol raises Rs 10 crore in TVL in two months

The DUSD stablecoin is collateralized by Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs), ensuring stability by preventing the collateral's value from falling below the stable asset value, in contrast to algorithmic stablecoins that face inherent risks.

Polygon-backed Davos Protocol, a Defi ecosystem, has unveiled Davos USD (DUSD), an inflation-proof stablecoin with sustainable yield opportunities; which has raised Rs 10 crores with the total value locked in the first two months. The decentralized stablecoin claims to differentiate itself through transparency and decentralization, backed by various crypto assets managed on-chain.