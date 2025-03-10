Home / Companies / News / 'Polythene bags, rags…': What clogged lavatories on Air India flight

'Polythene bags, rags…': What clogged lavatories on Air India flight

AI126 from Chicago to Delhi returned to the US city on March 6. The company then stated that the flight was returned because of a technical issue

Air India
Air India highlighted the issue of irresponsible behaviour of passengers. | Representational
Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 10:43 PM IST
Days after its Delhi-bound aircraft returned to Chicago due to non-functional lavatories, Air India in a statement said that its investigation has found that polythene bags, rags, and clothes that had been flushed down got stuck in the plumbing. 
 
"We would like to confirm that as part of our investigation into the incident, our teams found polythene bags, rags, and clothes that had been flushed down and stuck in the plumbing. This led the lavatories to become unserviceable," a detailed statement from the company said.
 
On March 6, AI126 from Chicago to Delhi returned to the US city. The company then stated that the flight was returned because of a technical issue.
 
Air India's investigation results
 
In a detailed statement on the air return of AI126, Air India on Monday said about an hour and forty-five minutes into the flight, the crew reported some of the lavatories in Business and Economy Class to be unserviceable.
 
"Subsequently, eight of the 12 lavatories in the aircraft became unserviceable, causing discomfort to all on board," the statement said.

By this time, the aircraft was overflying the Atlantic, leaving points in Europe as potential cities to divert to. However, due to restrictions on night operations at most of the European airports, it was decided to divert back to Chicago, Air India said and added that the decision to divert was taken entirely in the interest of passenger comfort and safety.
 
"We are aware of some social media posts about the unserviceable lavatories on AI126 operating from Chicago to Delhi on March 5, 2025 that caused the flight's diversion back to its origin, Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
 
"We would like to confirm that as part of our investigation into the incident, our teams found polythene bags, rags, and clothes that had been flushed down and stuck in the plumbing. This led the lavatories to become unserviceable," the statement said.
 
'Blankets, innerwear, and diapers'
 
The company also highlighted the issue of irresponsible behaviour of passengers, saying, "While not found on AI126 of March 5, our teams have previously also found objects such as blankets, innerwear, and diapers among other waste, having been flushed down the toilets on their flights."
 
The company urged its passengers to not use lavatories for these purposes. "We take this opportunity to urge passengers to use lavatories only for the purposes that they are meant for," the company said.   (With agency inputs)
 
First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

