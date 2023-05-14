Poonawalla Fincorp to keep headcount at 3,000 for 5 yrs to build AUM



Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said the staff strength was 5,184 at the end of March 2022 and stood at 2,452 at end of March 2023, including those serving notice period. These are people who are on roll and another 600-700 are off-roll. It closed 200 branches to bring down network strength to 100. After pruning branches and headcount almost by half in FY23, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd will maintain the branch base at the 100-110 level and headcount at around 3,000 in order to attain an AUM (assets under management) of over Rs 50,000 crore by FY27. At present its AUM is Rs 16,000 crore.



As for the pace of growth in AUM, Bhutada said it is estimated at 35-40 per cent per year and this year (FY23), the company expects to cross Rs 23,000 crore mark. This assessment is on a standalone basis. Going forward, the employee base will remain about 3,000, including off-roll for five years. Three will not be any change in approach as all new offerings would be digital offering and on cross sales.



While it may maintain the employee count and the number of branches at the current level, it would continue to make investments to ramp up digital platforms and infrastructure. Earlier the firm used to make estimates on a consolidated basis, including housing finance business. In December 2022, it inked a pact to sell the housing finance unit to private equity player TPG Group at a valuation of Rs 3,900 crore. The Reserve Bank of India’s approval is expected in another month or two.