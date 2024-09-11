Mail meets mileage: India Post stamps out range anxiety, enters EV charging

The origins of postal service in India trace back to 1296, during the reign of Alauddin Khalji, when horses were used for deliveries. In 1766, Warren Hastings introduced the Company Mail, which eventually evolved into the modern India Post through various transitions. Today, this grand old institution is embarking on a new journey into electric vehicle (EV) charging.

ThunderPlus, an EV charging company, has teamed up with the Indian postal service to launch an EV charging station at a post office in Sainikpuri, Hyderabad. This collaboration aims to expand EV charging infrastructure to more post offices and public locations across the country, fostering a green ecosystem and reducing range anxiety.

ThunderPlus — Trinity Cleantech is a leading manufacturer and operator of EV charging solutions. The company has established over 2,000 charging stations in more than 65 locations, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai. This initiative marks a pioneering move towards advancing sustainable mobility in India.

“India Post’s extensive network of infrastructure buildings makes it an ideal partner for this initiative. The introduction of EV charging solutions at post offices opens up numerous opportunities and aligns with our goal of removing charging anxiety within the Indian ecosystem,” said Rajeev Y S R, chief executive officer of ThunderPlus.

As India’s first EV charging station located at a public post office, this initiative sets a precedent for eco-friendly transportation in the country, converting a public post office into a hub for clean energy. It not only enhances accessibility to EV charging but also lays the foundation for a robust charging infrastructure across multiple cities.

“India is seeing rapid growth in EV adoption but still faces infrastructural challenges. Success in this sector requires synergy between real estate, electricity, demand creation, technology adoption, and adherence to regulations, all while keeping the costs chargers and the energy dispensed minimal. We are delighted to collaborate with Thunde Plus to navigate these challenges and turn them into opportunities. We look forward to revolutionising the ecosystem and creating a win-win for stakeholders,” said Sreelatha, a senior postal department official.

Historically, India Post diversified its services in the late 19th century by introducing money orders, postal savings banks, and life insurance, thus becoming a key player in India’s financial landscape, especially in rural areas.

Continuing this tradition, experts view EV charging as a promising new revenue stream for the department, given that many post offices are situated in prime locations with ample land.