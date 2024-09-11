Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / BEL secures order for indigenous radar worth Rs 850 cr from Cochin Shipyard

BEL secures order for indigenous radar worth Rs 850 cr from Cochin Shipyard

The fully indigenous radar, designed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), is capable of detecting, acquiring and tracking airborne targets to provide protection for naval ship

Bharat electronics limited
T D Nandakumar, General Manager (ADSN), BEL, received the order from Sreejith, Director (Operations), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). | File photo
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited has secured an order worth Rs 850 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for the supply of indigenous Multi-Function Radar in X Band on Wednesday.

The fully indigenous radar, designed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), is capable of detecting, acquiring and tracking airborne targets to provide protection for naval ships, according to a press release.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

T D Nandakumar, General Manager (ADSN), BEL, received the order from Sreejith, Director (Operations), Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), in the presence of K V Suresh Kumar, Director (Marketing), BEL, V J Jose, Director (Finance), CSL, and Prabha Goyal, Executive Director (National Marketing), BEL.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nifty PSE off its all-time high; what's worrying the investors?

BEL stock surges on Rs 3,172 crore-order win from Armoured Vehicles Nigam

Bharat Electronics up 9%, m-cap crosses Rs 2 trillion on healthy Q4 results

Defense stocks on a roll; BDL, BEL, HAL, Cochin Shipyard rally 5%

ECIL, BEL refuse to disclose names of manufacturers of EVM, VVPAT parts

Topics :Bharat Electronics LtdBharat Electronics limitedCochin Shipyard Limited

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News