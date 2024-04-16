Home / Companies / News / Power Grid Corp bags 3 transmission projects under competitive bidding

Power Grid Corp bags 3 transmission projects under competitive bidding

The three projects would help evacuate power from renewable energy projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat, the company said in a BSE filing

The second project -- Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from potential renewable energy zone at Khavda in Gujarat -- comprises augmentation works at existing substation in the state.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:05 PM IST
State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Tuesday said it has bagged three inter-state transmission projects under tariff-based competitive bidding.
 
The three projects would help evacuate power from renewable energy projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat, the company said in a BSE filing.
 

The first project is Transmission System for evacuation of power from Rajasthan (Jaisalmer/Barmer Complex).
 
It comprises establishment of new 765/400/220 kV pooling substation at Mandsaur, 765kV D/C Transmission Line and extension of associated bays at existing substation in Madhya Pradesh.

The second project -- Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from potential renewable energy zone at Khavda in Gujarat -- comprises augmentation works at existing substation in the state.
 
The third project is Transmission System for evacuation of power from Rajasthan involving the establishment of new 765 kV sub-station at Rishabhdeo, 765kV D/C transmission lines and extension of associated bays at other substations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
 
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for three projects on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT), it stated. 

Topics :BSErenewable energy

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

