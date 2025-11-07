Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto Q2 results: Net profit jumps 53% to ₹2,122 cr, revenue up 19%

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 53 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,122.03 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹1,385.44 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, however, profit declined 4 per cent from ₹2,210.44 crore in Q1FY26.
 
The automaker's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹15,734.74, up 18.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 19.8 per cent sequentially.
 
The performance was driven by growth across domestic and export markets, a richer product mix, and record spares sales, the company said in a BSE filing. 
 
"Strong performance across businesses more than made up for the disruption arising from the rare earth magnet constraints that impacted what was the fastest growing part of the portfolio (electric), the company said.
 
 
The company's overall sales in Q2FY26 grew 6 per cent to 1.29 million units from 1.22 million units in the same quarter last year.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

