Home / Companies / News / Power Grid Corp board okays Rs 367 cr investment in transmission projects

Power Grid Corp board okays Rs 367 cr investment in transmission projects

Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects' of Powergrid in its meeting held on November 22, 2023, has accorded investment approval for two projects, a BSE filing showed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-owned Power Grid Corp board on Wednesday approved a proposal to invest about Rs 367 crore in electricity transmission projects.

Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects' of Powergrid in its meeting held on November 22, 2023, has accorded investment approval for two projects, a BSE filing showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per the filing, the first project which got the approval is an augmentation of transformation capacity by 1X1500 MVA (3rd), 765/400 KV ICT at Maheshwaram (PG) substation in Telangana at an estimated cost of Rs 142.69 crore.

It is scheduled to be commissioned within 21 months from the date of intimation by CTUIL (Central Transmission Utility) letter on July 10, 2023 -- by April 9, 2025.

The board also approved the transmission System for Evacuation of Power from the Potential RE Zone in the Khavda Area of Gujarat under phase IV (7GW)- Part E4 at an estimated cost of Rs 224.41 crore, scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of intimation by CTUIL letter on July 10, 2023 -- by July 9, 2025.

Also Read

CESC reports more than 21% rise in Q1 profit on strong power demand

Power Grid Corp okays Rs 119.95 crore investment in transmission project

Power Grid Corp to raise up to Rs 2,250 crore via bonds to fund capex

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

Delta Corp tanks 15%, hits 52-week low on tax notice of Rs 16,822 crore

RMZ Corp aims to add $25 billion of assets by 2029 as it expands portfolio

Honasa Consumer's profit rises 93% to Rs 29.4 crore in September quarter

Coca Cola India in tie-up with Luxmi Group's Makaibari for iced green tea

DGCA suspends RedBird's authorisation to carry out maintenance of planes

Grundfos rolls out iTruck Drive campaign under net zero horizon mission

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Power Grid Corpelectricity sectorInvestments

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story