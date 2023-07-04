Home / Companies / News / SAIL crude steel YoY output grows by 8% in Apr-June qtr; sales rise by 24%

SAIL crude steel YoY output grows by 8% in Apr-June qtr; sales rise by 24%

State-owned SAIL on Tuesday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year growth in its crude steel production at 4.667 million tonnes (MT) during the first quarter of FY24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company attained its highest-ever sales performance in the first quarter by achieving a sales volume of 3.9 MT, posting a y-o-y rise of 24 per cent.

During the April-June period, the company said its hot metal output rose 7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 5.037 MT and production of saleable steel grew to 4.405 MT, up 8 per cent from the first quarter of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal.

"SAIL clocks best ever Q1 in production and sales. The figures represent a remarkable growth," the steel maker said in a statement.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, is among the top three steel producing companies in India having an annual capacity of around 20 MT. 

