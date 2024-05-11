Home / Companies / News / Property brokerage firm InvestoXpert revenue up 56% in FY24 on better sales

In a statement, Noida-based InvestoXpert said the company facilitated sales amounting to Rs 2,050 crore during the last fiscal, up 95 per cent year-on-year

real estate
Raheja said the second and fourth quarters collectively accounted for almost 70 per cent of the business, underscoring the seasonal variations in the real estate market. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Real estate brokerage firm InvestoXpert's revenue rose 56 per cent in the last fiscal to Rs 56 crore as it facilitated sales of properties valued more than Rs 2,000 crore on strong housing demand.

Its revenue stood at Rs 36 crore in 2022-23.

In a statement, Noida-based InvestoXpert said the company facilitated sales amounting to Rs 2,050 crore during the last fiscal, up 95 per cent year-on-year.

The better performance in sales translated into robust revenue growth, it added.
 

Vishal Raheja, Founder & MD of InvestoXpert said, "This achievement underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. As we look ahead, we are confident in our ability to continue this upward trajectory, with ambitious targets set for the upcoming financial year".

He said the demand for luxury homes has risen significantly.

Raheja said the second and fourth quarters collectively accounted for almost 70 per cent of the business, underscoring the seasonal variations in the real estate market.

Topics :Property investmentReal Estate luxury homes

First Published: May 11 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

