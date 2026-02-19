Home / Companies / News / Puravankara launches 6.99-acre Purva Silversky premium project in Bengaluru

Puravankara launches 6.99-acre Purva Silversky premium project in Bengaluru

The 356-unit project in Hebbagodi, Electronic City, features large-format 3-5 BHK homes, a 17,700 sq ft clubhouse and over 45 lifestyle amenities across an elevated podium

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 5:47 PM IST
Bengaluru-headquartered Puravankara Limited has announced the launch of Purva Silversky, a 6.99-acre premium residential development in Hebbagodi, Electronic City, off Hosur Road, Bengaluru.
 
The project houses about 356 exclusive residences across three iconic 32-storey towers. Further, the project features expansive 3-, 4- and 5-BHK residences, along with select larger-format homes, with unit sizes ranging from approximately 1,864 square feet to over 5,300 square feet. Homes are priced at ₹12,100+ per sq ft (excluding statutory and other charges).
 
Commenting on the launch, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, “Purva Silversky reflects our continued commitment to creating thoughtfully designed homes in locations that offer strong long-term value. Electronic City has evolved into a mature residential destination with robust infrastructure, strong employment drivers and sustained end-user demand, making it an ideal setting for a premium, low-density development.”
 
Puravankara highlighted that the project features a 17,700 square feet clubhouse and over 45 curated lifestyle amenities, set across a 1.7-acre elevated podium, complemented by landscaped open spaces and a forest walkway lined with more than 200 trees. The amenities are centred on wellness, leisure and recreation.
 
Mallanna Sasalu, CEO – South, Puravankara Limited, added, “With several large companies nearby, the project enables shorter commutes, allowing residents to better balance their productivity and personal lives, while also offering strong connectivity to the larger parts of the city. Every element, from master planning and spatial design to amenities and materials, has been curated to balance architecture with nature, privacy with community, and functionality with aesthetics.”
 
As of December 31, 2025, Puravankara has completed 93 projects spanning approximately 560 lakh square feet across nine cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune and Goa. The company’s total land bank stands at around 380 lakh square feet, while projects under development account for roughly 340 lakh square feet.
 
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

