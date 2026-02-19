Paytm leases 1,400 seats at Enzyme Office Spaces' Sarjapur facility

Co-working space operator Enzyme Office Spaces has leased around 1,400 seats to digital payments and financial services firm Paytm at a Grade-A commercial property on Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru.

The new facility is designed to support Paytm’s expanding teams with premium workplace infrastructure and advanced amenities, including enhanced security systems, expansive collaboration zones and tech-enabled features aimed at boosting productivity within a purpose-built workspace.

“Working with Paytm allows Enzyme to demonstrate to the other top businesses in India what fully scaled operational workplaces look like and how they are to be delivered. The work facility was handed over and is fully functional with the operational, technological and branding requirements of Paytm. This opportunity enhances our enterprise engagement portfolio and demonstrates varying degrees of our enterprise demand surrounding workplace flexibility and the ability to work efficiently in a modern world,” said Ashish Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Enzyme Office Spaces.