Home / Companies / News / Siemens bags 2 orders worth ₹773 cr to provide tech for Nagpur Metro Rail

Siemens bags 2 orders worth ₹773 cr to provide tech for Nagpur Metro Rail

Covering 32 stations across a 43.8-kilometre network, the project leverages Siemens' Metro Rail technologies to enhance train frequency, improve passenger experience

Siemens
The technologies will enable 100 per cent punctuality, energy savings, and optimised headways while ensuring the highest level of safety across the metro network.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Siemens on Friday said it has secured two orders worth Rs 773 crore for providing advanced signalling and telecommunication technologies for Nagpur Metro Rail from Mahrashtra Metro Rail Corporation.

The total time frame for project execution is about 42 months, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Siemens Ltd has received two separate orders from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MAHA-METRO) aggregating to approximately Rs 773 crore. The orders are for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a Communication-Based Train Control signalling technology for the Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase 2 (with augmentation of Phase 1), and advanced telecommunication technologies for the same phase.

Covering 32 stations across a 43.8-kilometre network, the project leverages Siemens' Metro Rail technologies to enhance train frequency, improve passenger experience,and ensure the highest safety standards. 

The technologies will enable 100 per cent punctuality, energy savings, and optimised headways while ensuring the highest level of safety across the metro network.

Rajeev Joisar, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens, said in the statement, "The project will contribute significantly to sustainable urban development of Nagpur. It further demonstrates Siemens' ability to deliver end-to-end mobility technologies that integrate automation, digitalisation, and sustainability for India's urban future."  Siemens is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, and mobility. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Titan announces management rejig, Ajoy Chawla to be MD from January 2026

Kia India appoints Atul Sood as Senior vice president, sales and marketing

No option for states to reject bike taxi norms: Rapido cofounder Guntupalli

VinFast partners BatX Energies for battery recycling, repurposing in India

Kinetic Green plans to expand business; to launch 3 e-scooters in 18 months

Topics :Siemens IndiaNagpur

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story