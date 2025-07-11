Siemens bags 2 orders worth ₹773 cr to provide tech for Nagpur Metro Rail

Siemens on Friday said it has secured two orders worth Rs 773 crore for providing advanced signalling and telecommunication technologies for Nagpur Metro Rail from Mahrashtra Metro Rail Corporation.
The total time frame for project execution is about 42 months, a company statement said.
According to the statement, Siemens Ltd has received two separate orders from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MAHA-METRO) aggregating to approximately Rs 773 crore. The orders are for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a Communication-Based Train Control signalling technology for the Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase 2 (with augmentation of Phase 1), and advanced telecommunication technologies for the same phase.
Covering 32 stations across a 43.8-kilometre network, the project leverages Siemens' Metro Rail technologies to enhance train frequency, improve passenger experience,and ensure the highest safety standards.
The technologies will enable 100 per cent punctuality, energy savings, and optimised headways while ensuring the highest level of safety across the metro network.
Rajeev Joisar, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens, said in the statement, "The project will contribute significantly to sustainable urban development of Nagpur. It further demonstrates Siemens' ability to deliver end-to-end mobility technologies that integrate automation, digitalisation, and sustainability for India's urban future." Siemens is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, and mobility. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app