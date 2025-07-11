Siemens bags 2 orders worth ₹773 cr to provide tech for Nagpur Metro Rail

Siemens on Friday said it has secured two orders worth Rs 773 crore for providing advanced signalling and telecommunication technologies for Nagpur Metro Rail from Mahrashtra Metro Rail Corporation.

The total time frame for project execution is about 42 months, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Siemens Ltd has received two separate orders from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MAHA-METRO) aggregating to approximately Rs 773 crore. The orders are for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a Communication-Based Train Control signalling technology for the Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase 2 (with augmentation of Phase 1), and advanced telecommunication technologies for the same phase.