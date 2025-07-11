Home / Companies / News / Titan announces management rejig, Ajoy Chawla to be MD from January 2026

Titan announces management rejig, Ajoy Chawla to be MD from January 2026

Narayan, presently leading Tanishq India business responsible for retail, marketing and merchandising, will succeed Ajoy Chawla as the CEO of the jewellery division with effect from January 1, 2026

Tanishq
He joined Titan Company Ltd as Chief Digital Officer in 2015 and is currently leading international expansion in watches, jewellery, and eyecare, the filing said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Tata group firm Titan Company Ltd on Friday announced top management changes with Ajoy Chawla set to become its Managing Director from January 1, 2026, succeeding incumbent C K Venkataraman.

Chawla is currently the CEO of the company's jewellery division, Titan Company said in a regulatory filing.

As part of the changes, Arun Narayan, head of Tanishq India business, will become CEO of its jewellery division from January 1, 2026, while Kuruvilla Markose, currently the CEO of the company's international business division, will succeed Suparna Mitra as the CEO of the watches division with effect from August 13, 2025, it added.

Mitra, CEO of the Watches Division, has resigned with effect from August 12, 2025, it added.

Narayan, presently leading Tanishq India business responsible for retail, marketing and merchandising, will succeed Ajoy Chawla as the CEO of the jewellery division with effect from January 1, 2026, the company said.

He has been leading the Tanishq India business since April 2020 and held key leadership positions in the company earlier as Regional Business Head (West, all categories), Helios Business Head, and National Sales & Retail Head - Titan watches.

He has nearly three decades of experience with the Tata group and Titan in retail, marketing and sales leadership roles and is from the Tata Administrative Services cadre and a postgraduate from IIM Calcutta, the filing said.

Similarly, Markose joined the Tata Administrative Services in 1995. He has three decades of experience in various sectors, including FMCG, Telecom, BPO, Consulting, Digital, and Retail across the Tata Group.

He joined Titan Company Ltd as Chief Digital Officer in 2015 and is currently leading international expansion in watches, jewellery, and eyecare, the filing said.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

