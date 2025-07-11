Home / Companies / News / Kia India appoints Atul Sood as Senior vice president, sales and marketing

Kia India appoints Atul Sood as Senior vice president, sales and marketing

Kia Syros
Sood brings close to three decades of experience in the automotive industry, having most recently served at Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services India (TMSS) as President and Director. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Kia India on Friday said it has appointed Atul Sood as Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, with immediate effect.

He will report to Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India and will lead the brand's nationwide sales strategy and operations, the automaker said in a statement.

Sood brings close to three decades of experience in the automotive industry, having most recently served at Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services India (TMSS) as President and Director.

"His deep industry expertise and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our market position and enhance customer satisfaction. We look forward to his leadership and contribution in driving the next phase of our growth journey," Kia India MD and CEO Gwanggu Lee said.

Topics :Kia Motorsautomobile manufacturerKia Motors CorpCar sales

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

