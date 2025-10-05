Magicpin eyes 500k customers for food delivery vertical 'Inner Circle'

Hyperlocal startup MagicPin on Sunday said it aims to onboard half a million students and corporate customers for its food delivery vertical Inner Circle by December.

The newly launched service has achieved enrollment of over 1.5 lakh customers during the first month of its rollout in September.

Currently, students from more than 3,000 colleges and users from over 500 corporates across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata are enrolled in the Inner Circle platform.

The early adoption numbers suggest strong resonance with our core audience, particularly Gen Z students and young working professionals seeking value-driven experiences, Magicpin stated.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO and founder, Magicpin, said, "Programmes like Inner Circle create a balance of affordability and access. We aim to reach half a million students and corporate customers by the year-end. The overwhelming response in just one month is proof that the programme addresses a real need in the market".