Magicpin eyes 500k customers for food delivery vertical 'Inner Circle'

Hyperlocal startup MagicPin on Sunday said it aims to onboard half a million students and corporate customers for its food delivery vertical Inner Circle by December.
The newly launched service has achieved enrollment of over 1.5 lakh customers during the first month of its rollout in September.
Currently, students from more than 3,000 colleges and users from over 500 corporates across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata are enrolled in the Inner Circle platform.
The early adoption numbers suggest strong resonance with our core audience, particularly Gen Z students and young working professionals seeking value-driven experiences, Magicpin stated.
Anshoo Sharma, CEO and founder, Magicpin, said, "Programmes like Inner Circle create a balance of affordability and access. We aim to reach half a million students and corporate customers by the year-end. The overwhelming response in just one month is proof that the programme addresses a real need in the market".
To start availing the benefits of the Inner Circle programme, students and corporate users are required to register using their official college and official email ID, respectively.
Magicpin, backed by Zomato parent Eternal and Lightspeed, is India's third-largest food delivery platform, apart from its e-commerce offerings in the retail segment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app