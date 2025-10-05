Home / Companies / News / On track to achieve 400,000 vehicle exports in FY26: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki
In FY 2020-21, the company's total exports stood at 96,139 units. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India is on track to export over 4 lakh vehicles this fiscal year, having already shipped more than two lakh units in the April-September period, according to a senior company executive.

The country's largest carmaker has reported a 52 per cent year-on-year growth in exports to 42,204 units in September, compared to 27,728 units in the same month of the previous year.

"In Q1, we exported about 1.10 lakh units, and in the first half (April-September), we have done over 2.07 lakh units. So, we are on track to achieve the 4 lakh unit forecast that we have given," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti stated.

He noted that the company's exports are more than double those of the nearest domestic competitor.

"Normally, we talk about cutthroat competition. There are 18 players in the market...the exports of Maruti Suzuki are more than double our nearest exporter in the country," Bharti said.

So, just like in the domestic sales, the automaker now has a huge lead over the nearest player in the overseas shipments as well, he added.

"What is also very interesting is the absolute growth. I recall that about four years ago, we used to do about one lakh unit exports in a year. This time in the second quarter, over 1 lakh units," he stated.

In FY 2020-21, the company's total exports stood at 96,139 units.

Maruti has also exported 6,068 units of its electric model eVITARA in August and September, Bharti said.

"We think it's a very strong statement for Make in India and for the world," he added.

Bharti noted that India's recent free trade agreements have also helped in improving overseas car shipments.

The company's sub-4 metre models, Fronx, Jimny, Swift, Baleno and Dzire were the most imported models during the April-September period.

South Africa, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Chile and Colombia were the best export markets for the company in the period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

