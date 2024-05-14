Q4 results: Airtel, Siemens, PVR Inox among 97 firms to post earnings today

Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive (India), BASF India, Apollo Tyres and entertainment giant PVR Inox are among 97 firms that will announce their results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4 FY24) on Tuesday.

Patanjali Foods, Zydus Wellness, Bajaj Electrical, Shree Cements, Siemens, Apar Industries and Shyam Metallics will also announce their results. The earnings season started in the second week of April and is nearing its conclusion. Many of India's leading listed companies, including Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Enterprises, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys, State Bank of India, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, have already disclosed their Q4 results.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Some 500 listed companies will announce their earnings this week. Zomato, the food delivery giant, reported a significant 26.8 per cent sequential surge in net profit, amounting to Rs 175 crore.

Major companies that will announce Q4 FY24 results today

Bharti Airtel

Siemens

Bharti Hexacom

Apollo Tyres

PVR Inox

Patanjali Foods

Zydus Wellness

Bajaj Electrical

Shree Cements

Colgate-Palmolive

BASF India

Radico Khaitan

Devyani International

Apar Industries

Shyam Metallics

AIA Engineering

Kirloskar Brothers

Repco Home Finance

Sagar Cements

V-Mart Retail

Thyrocare Technologies

Safari Industries (India)

On May 13, the benchmark indices sustained their rise, buoyed by positive market sentiments. The BSE Sensex surged by 112 points, settling at 72,776.13, while the Nifty 50 climbed by 49 points to close at 22,104.05. The Nifty 50 rebounded by recouping 283 points from its intraday low.