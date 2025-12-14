Quick commerce platform BigBasket targets 50-60% revenue growth in FY26

Tata Digital-owned grocery platform BigBasket, which has fully transitioned to quick commerce (qcom), is targeting 50–60 per cent growth in its business in the ongoing financial year, Seshu Kumar Tirumala, the platform’s chief buying and merchandising officer, said.

“We are currently growing at about 5 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), which will come to between 50 and 60 per cent year-on-year. We plan to continue the same growth for the next couple of years. It is actually our top priority to ensure overall growth, and we are on that path,” Tirumala said, speaking exclusively with Business Standard.

According to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), BigBasket’s consolidated net loss surged 41.8 per cent to Rs 2,006.8 crore in FY25 (April 2024–March 2025), up from Rs 1,415.2 crore in the previous financial year. Its total revenue from operations declined nearly 2 per cent to Rs 9,866.7 crore from Rs 10,061.9 crore in FY24.

While the company’s overall sales are growing at 5 per cent M-o-M, its customer count is growing at nearly 6–7 per cent. The platform has around 30–35 million customers. Notably, BigBasket currently has around 850 dark stores, and its average order value (AOV) stands at Rs 650, Tirumala said. As for its expansion plans, keeping pace with existing qcom players, BigBasket is also scaling its operations. According to filings made with the Registrar of Companies last month, the company has secured Rs 200 crore in debt financing from DBS Bank, which it plans to use to expand its dark store network. Overall, the MCA filings show that the company’s total expenses increased 3.2 per cent to Rs 11,893.5 crore in FY25, up from Rs 11,515.09 crore in the corresponding period last year.

“We have about 850 dark stores, out of which 750 are large-format stores we have set up in the last year. We will be converting the remaining 100 smaller-format stores in the next couple of months. We might have 900 dark stores by March 2026, but all of them will be large-format stores where we keep about 25,000 assortments,” Tirumala noted. In addition, BigBasket is aggressively transitioning to stocking a range of non-grocery items to increase AOV and customer stickiness. For the platform, electronics emerged as one of the largest non-grocery categories this year, currently contributing about 7–8 per cent of turnover. Overall, the split between grocery and non-grocery categories remains 90 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

Speaking on priorities for the upcoming year, Tirumala said the company will deepen private labelling, strengthen its instant food and medicine delivery service, and expand its electronics category. He mentioned that while the private labelling category currently adds 36–37 per cent to annual turnover, the expectation is to take it close to 40 per cent. On the food delivery service, it is currently available in 31 of 100 dark stores in Bengaluru. “We will expand from the current 30 per cent of stores to about 60–70 per cent of stores, and then we will look at other cities,” Tirumala said.