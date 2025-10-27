Radisson Hotel Group expands to 200 hotels in India, eyes 500 by 2030

With India being one of its major markets, Radisson Hotel Group has expanded its presence in the country, reaching 200 hotels, driven by 59 new signings in the past 18 months, the global hotel brand said in a statement on Monday. Additionally, the company, present in over 95 countries, is on track to open 500 hotels in India by 2030. Currently, it has 130 operational hotels and 70 under development in the region, reinforcing its position as the leading organically growing international operator in the country, the statement added. The Asia-Pacific region continues to propel growth for the company, with China having 130 hotels signed and opened in 2025, pushing the region’s overall pipeline close to 300 hotels.

Radisson ranks third in India after Marriott and IHCL In terms of existing inventory in India, the Brussels-headquartered company ranks third after the American hotel brand Marriott International and Tata Group’s hospitality arm, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), according to a report released by hospitality consulting firm Hotelivate in October. So far in 2025, Radisson Hotel Group has expanded into 47 new cities. According to Hotelivate’s 2025 Indian Hospitality Trends and Opportunities report, Radisson comes second in city presence, covering 81 cities across India. In comparison, IHCL has a presence across 103 cities. Strong pipeline and curated openings drive growth

“The year so far has seen Radisson Hotel Group succeeding in our pursuit of excellence for customers and owners,” said Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group. “Hotel openings have been carefully curated to what business and leisure travellers are seeking in 2025, and we have a very strong pipeline of hotel signings and anticipated openings.” Globally, with more than 210 signings and openings secured this year, the company is advancing its transformation towards becoming one of the world’s most prominent hotel companies, the statement added. Resort portfolio expands with global signings

“With the demand for leisure travel rising, Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its resort portfolio, now comprising more than 160 properties. New openings and signings stretch from Asia to Europe, including across destinations as diverse as Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Egypt, and Armenia,” the company said, adding that India hosts the Radisson Collection Resort and Spa in Jaipur. Regional brands and segments continue to evolve In the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region, Radisson Blu remains Europe’s leading upper-upscale brand, with signings and openings in France, Germany, Türkiye, and Montenegro. France has proven to be a key growth market across its portfolio, with luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection leading the charge. In China, the company’s expansion is strongest in the mid- to upper mid-scale categories.