Need to promote wider use of digital solutions, says RBI deputy governor

To address the challenges of information asymmetry, financial literacy gaps, and delayed payments, the focus should be on promoting wider adoption of digital solutions, said Swaminathan J, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while chairing the 30th Standing Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting to review the flow of credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The deputy governor said that digital solutions such as the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) encourage alternative credit assessment models and ensure fair, transparent, and empathetic lending practices for the rehabilitation of distressed but viable units.
He also urged MSME associations to play a greater role in capacity building and in bridging information gaps to help enterprises better leverage formal financial channels.
At the meeting, the SAC reviewed the flow of credit to MSMEs and discussed ways to address issues related to the credit gap in the sector.
Also Read
Cash-flow-based lending and digital solutions for improved credit linkage, accelerating adoption of TReDS, enhancing the use of credit guarantee schemes, and revival and rehabilitation of MSME units were among the approaches discussed at the meeting.
The deputy governor said that initiatives such as the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), Account Aggregator framework, and the Regulatory Sandbox are helping facilitate data-driven and cash-flow-based lending.
Industry associations highlighted challenges arising from geopolitical uncertainty and sought the intervention of the government, regulators, and banks.
The 30th meeting of the SAC to review the flow of credit to the MSME sector was held in Coimbatore on October 27, 2025.
The meeting was attended by executive directors from the RBI, an additional secretary from the Ministry of MSME, a joint secretary from the Department of Financial Services, the chairman of SIDBI, and other senior dignitaries from the industry.