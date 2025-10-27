Monday, October 27, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Need to promote wider use of digital solutions, says RBI deputy governor

Need to promote wider use of digital solutions, says RBI deputy governor

At the SAC meeting in Coimbatore, the deputy governor stressed digital tools, cash-flow lending and TReDS adoption to bridge information gaps and support distressed but viable MSMEs

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To address the challenges of information asymmetry, financial literacy gaps, and delayed payments, the focus should be on promoting wider adoption of digital solutions, said Swaminathan J, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while chairing the 30th Standing Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting to review the flow of credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
 
The deputy governor said that digital solutions such as the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) encourage alternative credit assessment models and ensure fair, transparent, and empathetic lending practices for the rehabilitation of distressed but viable units.
 
He also urged MSME associations to play a greater role in capacity building and in bridging information gaps to help enterprises better leverage formal financial channels.
 
 
At the meeting, the SAC reviewed the flow of credit to MSMEs and discussed ways to address issues related to the credit gap in the sector. 

Also Read

NBFC

RBI likely to increase the number of NBFCs under upper layer listpremium

Banks, bank

The changing turf for foreign banks amid selective opening, scrutinypremium

rbi, sbi

LinkedIn clash: RBI economist accuses SBI of plagiarism in report

bank loan, banks

Transitioning to ECL framework: A move towards expected loss-based normspremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI flags geopolitical tensions as key risk to cross-border payments

 
Cash-flow-based lending and digital solutions for improved credit linkage, accelerating adoption of TReDS, enhancing the use of credit guarantee schemes, and revival and rehabilitation of MSME units were among the approaches discussed at the meeting.
 
The deputy governor said that initiatives such as the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), Account Aggregator framework, and the Regulatory Sandbox are helping facilitate data-driven and cash-flow-based lending.
 
Industry associations highlighted challenges arising from geopolitical uncertainty and sought the intervention of the government, regulators, and banks.
 
The 30th meeting of the SAC to review the flow of credit to the MSME sector was held in Coimbatore on October 27, 2025.
 
The meeting was attended by executive directors from the RBI, an additional secretary from the Ministry of MSME, a joint secretary from the Department of Financial Services, the chairman of SIDBI, and other senior dignitaries from the industry.

More From This Section

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Rupee weakens due to persistent demand for dollar among importers

Jio Payments Bank

Jio Payments Bank updates its website domain as per RBI guidelines

bank banks banking

Govt plans to hike foreign investment cap in PSBs to 49%, says report

RBI, CRB, Contingency Risk Buffer, surplus transfer, ECF, fiscal deficit, economic capital framework, Bimal Jalan committee, RBI balance sheet, RBI earnings

RBI proposes to allow banks to fund domestic, overseas acquisitions

NBFC

RBI proposes lower risk weight for NBFC loans to infrastructure projects

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Policy Digital Payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayJungle Raj in BiharMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekLenskart IPOReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon