Radisson targets 500 hotels, 50,000 workforce in India by 2030

Belgium-headquartered Radisson Hotel Group is targeting a portfolio of 500 hotels and a 50,000 strong workforce in India by 2030, a top executive from the luxury hospitality chain said on Tuesday.
In an interview to PTI, Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer of the Radisson Hotel Group, shared its India expansion plans, aiming to more than double the number of properties in its portfolio, from over 200 currently, to 250-260 by 2026 and 500 by 2030.
Younes said the Radisson Hotel Group is expected to nearly triple its workforce to 50,000 people in India by 2030, from 17,000 at present.
He also outlined suggestions for attracting more foreign tourists to India, pitching for easier visa regulations and improved airline infrastructure to support better air travel facilities.
He also outlined that branded residences segment is going to be an alternative model for the Radisson Hotel Group, and not a mainstream model, for the next five years.
"We currently have around 130 hotels open and over 70 under construction. In the next five years, we're going to make that 500, most likely between 250 and 300 will be open, and around 200 will be under construction," Younes told PTI.
He stressed that the Radisson Hotel Group is "very, very focused and excited about India", asserting that the next phase of growth for the hospitality chain in India will come from tier-II to tier-IV cities and airport hotels, among others.
