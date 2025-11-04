Radisson targets 500 hotels, 50,000 workforce in India by 2030

Belgium-headquartered Radisson Hotel Group is targeting a portfolio of 500 hotels and a 50,000 strong workforce in India by 2030, a top executive from the luxury hospitality chain said on Tuesday.

In an interview to PTI, Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer of the Radisson Hotel Group, shared its India expansion plans, aiming to more than double the number of properties in its portfolio, from over 200 currently, to 250-260 by 2026 and 500 by 2030.

Younes said the Radisson Hotel Group is expected to nearly triple its workforce to 50,000 people in India by 2030, from 17,000 at present.