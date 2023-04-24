Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO, P Ganesh as CFO: Nykaa announces new appointments



According to the announcement, Rajesh Uppalapati will be the company's new chief technology officer (CTO). He has worked with Amazon for 20 years. Abhishek Awasthi, Eswar Perla, Dhruv Mathur, and Amit Kulshrestha will join the existing technology leadership team. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa on Monday announced the appointment of several senior executives. In the past few weeks, the startup saw several top-level exits. The new executives will drive the "company's growth agenda forward", the BSE filing of the company said.



T V Venkataraman will be responsible for the company's internal audit and risk management charter. P Ganesh has been appointed as Nykaa's chief financial officer (CFO). Sujeet Jain will be the company's chief legal and regulatory officer.



"In his role as the head of the beauty consumer business at Nykaa, he leads innovation, brand building, growth, and profitability for the business. He will also lead Superstore By Nykaa, the eB2B distribution business. He will spearhead the next leg of growth for these two strategic and high-growth businesses," the company said. Vishal Gupta is the new head of the beauty consumer business at Nykaa. He has over 27 years of experience at Unilever.



"He brings a rich experience of over 30 years across Unilever and Marico, with expertise in new product development including packaging, consumer insights, quality, and technical regulations," the company's release said. Sudhakar Y Mhaskar will lead innovation at Nykaa's consumer business as the chief research and development, and quality officer.