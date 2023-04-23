Statsguru: Six charts explain why Apple stores in India are a big deal

This is not to say that Apple products haven’t been popular in India. The iPhone accounted for nearly a fifth of the total value of smartphones sold here. The company gained market share in 2022 (chart 1).
Similar factory jobs played a significant role in boosting China’s income per person to nearly $20,000 (2021) as measured by the World Bank in purchasing power parity terms. Apple set up its first store in
Subscribe To Insights
What do you get on Business Standard Premium?
₹249
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.