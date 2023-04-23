Home / Companies / News / Statsguru: Six charts explain why Apple stores in India are a big deal

The financials of unlisted arm Apple India shows surging growth. Its net sales figure of Rs 33,313 crore for 2021-22 was three times the value in 2018-19

Samreen Wani
Premium
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
One of the world’s biggest companies opened its stores in India last week, but what might be more closely watched than sales could be its impact on employment.

This is not to say that Apple products haven’t been popular in India. The iPhone accounted for nearly a fifth of the total value of smartphones sold here. The company gained market share in 2022 (chart 1).


































Similar factory jobs played a significant role in boosting China’s income per person to nearly $20,000 (2021) as measured by the World Bank in purchasing power parity terms. Apple set up its first store in

Topics :Apple IndiaApple iPhone salesApple store

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

