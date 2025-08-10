RajivAnand to start with fresh and clean slate at IndusInd Bank: Chairman

Rajiv Anand, who has been appointed managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), IndusInd Bank, has the opportunity to begin with a fresh and clean slate, said Sunil Mehta, chairman, in a message to shareholders of the bank.

Anand will be expected to scale the differentiated franchise of the bank, with a strong ethical foundation, Mehta added.

“I believe the bank has immense potential to deliver sustainable and profitable growth for years to come,” Mehta said.

He added that the Board and the management are fully committed to ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

Last week, IndusInd Bank appointed Anand as MD and CEO for a period of three years, with effect from August 25, 2025.