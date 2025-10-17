Rapido doubles customers, halves acquisition cost with subscription model

Rapido’s customers have doubled after launching a subscription model 18 months ago, and the cost of acquiring them has halved, said a senior executive of the ride-hailing company.

The startup aims to be profitable in a year and go public if it makes business sense. “Though the number of customers we started acquiring has doubled on our platform, our cost of acquisition has come down by 50 per cent. This is the advantage of having a platform [subscription model],” Aravind Sanka, cofounder of Rapido, told ‘Business Standard’.

“We get 60 per cent of our business from customers who use more than one service on our platform — bike taxis, auto-rickshaws or cars — from us. One of the big costs in our business is acquiring more and more customers, and that has come down substantially,” he said in a video interview.

The subscription model will help Rapido to become profitable as its expands to more cities. “We are already operationally profitable, so we don’t lose money to run our operations. But at the same time there are some costs, as we are investing for our growth. Scale wise also we are just a year away from turning the company profitable.” Asked about the company’s finances, Sanka said: “Because we are operationally profitable, we have enough capital to take care of our fixed costs for many more years. We are not looking at a fund-raise actively.” About going public, he said: “We are not chasing any timelines but obviously we want to be ready by next year, so that we can take a call whenever it is good for business. We do not have a capital need to go public. It will be a business call.”