Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 12:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Rapido enters food aggregation with 'Ownly' platform, partners NRAI

Rapido enters food aggregation with 'Ownly' platform, partners NRAI

The new platform will operate on a zero-commission model, charging restaurants a flat subscription fee

Bike taxi startup Rapido plans to ramp up hiring of women captains

The pilot for Ownly is expected to begin in select areas of Bengaluru by the last week of June or the first week of July.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ride-hailing platform Rapido is set to foray into the food delivery segment with the launch of a new online platform called Ownly, which will allow customers to browse and order from restaurants. The mobility startup has also entered into a non-exclusive partnership with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which represents over 50,000 eateries across the country.
 
The pilot for Ownly is expected to begin in select areas of Bengaluru by the last week of June or the first week of July.
 
The new platform will operate on a zero-commission model, charging restaurants a flat subscription fee. Under the agreement, restaurants will not be permitted to add packaging charges separately, and pricing across online and offline channels will be kept uniform. This means customers will pay only the listed price plus GST—no platform or restaurant mark-ups. “The price of a dish (excluding GST) is the final price the customer pays. There is no other addition from us or a restaurant partner,” the terms and conditions (T&C) state. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the T&C between the two platforms. 
   
As per the agreed terms, restaurant partners will bear the delivery fee for all orders within a standard radius of 4 km. For orders valued at ₹100 or less, the delivery cost will be ₹10, of which the customer will pay ₹20. For orders above ₹100 and below ₹400, the delivery cost will be ₹25 plus applicable GST. For orders exceeding ₹400, the cost rises to ₹50.

Also Read

Zepto founders with the riders (Left to right- Kaivalya Vohra, Aadit Palicha)

Zepto's Aadit Palicha accuses 'rival q-commerce CFO' of smear campaign

Zomato

Zomato adds new charges for long-distance deliveries; restaurants unhappy

zomato swiggy

CCPA likely to direct Zomato, Swiggy to revise cancellation, refund policy

Zepto

Qcom unicorn Zepto appoints Rachit Ranjan as chief public policy officer

magicpin

Magicpin expands quick commerce arm, MagicNow to drive 20% of food delivery

 
Welcoming more players in the food delivery space, Sagar Daryani, president of NRAI, said, “From what we feel, Rapido has shared a proposal with us that is economically viable and democratic. In principle, they have even agreed to share the consumer database with us. The market will only grow if food becomes cheaper. When food is more affordable, our pricing comes down, and we get more business.”
 
Daryani added that the NRAI will continue engaging with other platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, and ONDC.
 
An NRAI executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Ownly model could reduce the total fee (including discounts, delivery, and commissions) from up to 30 per cent—as levied by incumbents like Zomato and Swiggy—to nearly half.
 
Rapido, which already has a network of over 2 million two-wheeler riders, may also allow restaurants to opt for self-delivery if they have their own logistics capabilities. The company did not respond to Business Standard’s queries till press time.
 
Amit Bagga, co-founder and CEO of Daryaganj Restaurants, said the initiative could be particularly beneficial for small and independent restaurants.
 
“This move could be truly beneficial for small, independent restaurants by offering them more options and potentially better margins. However, much will depend on how effectively Rapido executes its logistics. Timely deliveries, especially during peak hours, and consistent rider availability are critical. The success of this initiative will ultimately rely on how well Rapido can manage end-to-end logistics and maintain service standards,” Bagga said.  "At Rapido, we are constantly looking at opportunities to scale our services and bring greater convenience to our users. In line with this vision, we are currently test piloting an online food delivery app in the city of Bangalore. The pilot aims to leverage our strong network of captains while assessing the potential to complement our existing services. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to learn, improve, and see how we can add even more value for our consumers. We’ll share more details on our plans as we move forward," Rapido said in a statement.

More From This Section

PremiumCCI to decide on probe into Asian Paints for 'abuse' of dominant position

CCI to decide on probe into Asian Paints for 'abuse' of dominant position

real estate, luxury homes

Global firms target over 100 mn sq ft workspace: Knight Frank survey

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Investments in renewables, roads & realty to hit ₹17.5 tn in 2 yrs: Crisil

Micron

Govt clears SEZ proposals of Micron, Aequs for chip, electronics units

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Gap between built up area & carpet area rises in apartment to 40%: Anarock

Topics : Food delivery in India online food delivery e-commerce industry food and drink trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon