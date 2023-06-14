Home / Companies / News / RBI rejects Akash Suri's appointment as CEO of JC Flowers Yes Bank: Report

RBI rejects Akash Suri's appointment as CEO of JC Flowers Yes Bank: Report

In a major setback to Yes Bank, sources close to developments have revealed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected the appointment of Akash Suri as the CEO of the JC Flowers Yes Bank ARC

IANS Mumbai
RBI rejects Akash Suri's appointment as CEO of JC Flowers Yes Bank: Report

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a major setback to Yes Bank, sources close to developments have revealed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected the appointment of Akash Suri as the CEO of the JC Flowers Yes Bank ARC.

Suri, before being appointed as CEO of the JC Flowers ARC, was the group president and national head of Yes Bank's asset reconstruction business.

In July 2022, Yes Bank entered into a partnership with New York based JC Flowers to form an ARC for the sale of identified stressed loans of the bank.

In December last year, Yes Bank transferred Rs 48,000 crore worth of stressed loans to the ARC.

The transfer of bad loans was done under the 15:85 structure, which means that the bank gets 15 per cent of loan value upfront from the ARC, while the remaining 85 per cent is in the form of securities

JC Flowers has promised to pay the bank Rs 11,183 crore for the entire pool of stressed loans, resulting in 23 per cent recovery to the bank.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Also Read

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

RAEGR launches MagFix Arc M1050 wireless charging stand for Apple devices

Intel announces Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs with up to 12GB video memory

Yes Bank assigns Rs 48k cr stressed asset loan portfolio to JC Flowers ARC

Bandhan Bank to sell stressed loans to ARC for the first time: Source

Income Tax dept planning to challenge ITAT ruling on ZEE-Sony merger

Vedanta may successfully handle its debt in the next 12 months: Report

Concor disinvestment: Dipam may seek finmin, inter-ministerial group help

Darrell steps down as Logitech CEO, Gecht to take over as interim CEO

YouTube lowering eligibility requirements for monetisation programme

Topics :RBIYES Bankfinance sector

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story