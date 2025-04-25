Home / Companies / News / RBI cancels licence of Imperial Urban Co-op Bank over inadequate liquidity

RBI cancels licence of Imperial Urban Co-op Bank over inadequate liquidity

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Government of Punjab has also been requested to issue an order for winding up of the bank

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
As per the data submitted by the bank, RBI said 97.79 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC. | Credit: File Photo
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it has cancelled the licence of Jalandhar-based Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Government of Punjab has also been requested to issue an order for winding up of the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to Rs 5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

As per the data submitted by the bank, RBI said 97.79 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC.

As on January 31, 2025 DICGC has already paid Rs 5.41 crore of the total insured deposits.

Giving reasons for cancellation of the licence of Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank, the RBI said the continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors.

Also Read

Premium

ATM biz revs up: Findi places order for 7,000 ATMs

Premium

TMB to continue growing gold loan business in FY26, says MD & CEO Nair

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q4 results: Net profit up by 15% to ₹292 crore

High SDF balances signal asymmetric liquidity conditions: RBI Bulletin

Premium

Large banks to benefit from RBI's runoff factor move, say analysts

"The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full," RBI said and added that public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on banking business any further.

Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, Imperial Urban Co-operative Bank has been prohibited from conducting the business of banking' which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits with immediate effect.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stellantis to launch Leapmotor EVs in India to boost mobility drive

Dr Lal Path Labs Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 83.2% to ₹155 crore

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹1,493 crore

Hindustan Zinc Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 47% to ₹3,003 crore

Orient Electric Q4 profit jumps to ₹31.26 cr on strong summer demand

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaBanking sectorRBI

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story