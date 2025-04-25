Friday, April 25, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / DCB Bank Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises nearly 14% to ₹177 crore

DCB Bank Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises nearly 14% to ₹177 crore

Its total income rose to Rs 1,961 crore in January-March quarter of the financial year (FY25) from Rs 1,581 crore in the year-ago period

DCB Bank

Shares of DCB Bank settled at Rs 127.10 on the BSE, down 1.55 per cent from the previous close. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Friday reported a nearly 14 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 177 crore for the three-month period ended March 2025.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 155.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,961 crore in January-March quarter of the financial year (FY25) from Rs 1,581 crore in the year-ago period, DCB Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 2.99 per cent in the quarter under review as compared to 3.23 per cent in the year-ago period, while net NPA was at 1.12 per cent in Q4 FY25 as against 1.11 per cent in the year-ago period.

 

The lender's board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.35 per equity share. This is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and other requisite approvals.

Shares of DCB Bank settled at Rs 127.10 on the BSE, down 1.55 per cent from the previous close.

More From This Section

Funskool

Toy manufacturer Funskool India targets $40-45 mn revenue in current fiscal

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee Entertainment sells Hyderabad property in Jubilee Hills for ₹99 crore

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI cancels licence of Imperial Urban Co-op Bank over inadequate liquidity

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV, Mercedez

Stellantis to launch Leapmotor EVs in India to boost mobility drive

Dr Lal Pathlabs

Dr Lal Path Labs Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 83.2% to ₹155 crore

Topics : DCB bank Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon