RCP opens bottling plant in Guwahati to boost beverage portfolio in NE

Reliance Consumer Products (RCP), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has strengthened the presence of Campa’s portfolio in Northeast India with the inauguration of a new bottling plant in Guwahati, Assam.

The plant, developed in collaboration with local partner Jericho, was inaugurated by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the company said in a release.

The project, developed in partnership with Jericho, has manufacturing technology with two bottling lines – a 600 BPM (bottles per minute) carbonated soft drink (CSD) line and a 583 BPM water production line.

This facility spans over 6 lakh sq. ft, making it one of the largest beverage manufacturing units in the region, with an initial production capacity of over 10 crore litres for carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and nearly 18 crore litres for packaged drinking water.

The plant will manufacture RCP's beverage portfolio, which includes Campa Cola, Campa Orange, Campa Lemon, Power Up, and packaged drinking water under the Independence and Sure Water brands.

“Primarily catering to consumer demand across Assam, Northeast India, and North Bengal, the facility also has the capability to supply other markets based on demand,” it said in the release.

Also Read

Speaking at the event, Sarma said, "Common people can purchase Campa's products at a very affordable price. That is one of the big advantages with Campa Cola. While they are giving at an affordable price, they are not compromising with the quality, which is at par with other global standards.”

Sarma added that he believes that this brand will grow from strength to strength and will have an opportunity to expand more.

Ketan Mody, COO at RCP said in the release, "Today marks a significant milestone as we inaugurate the Guwahati plant in partnership with Jericho. Our operations here will generate new employment opportunities, directly contributing to local economic growth. This expansion is a key step in our strategy of reviving India’s heritage brands while fostering sustainable development for the region."

Ashis Agarwal, founder, Jericho Foods and Beverages, stated that the launch of the Campa bottling plant in Guwahati is a milestone for Jericho Foods as a first-generation food and beverage business from Assam.

“We are committed to establishing Assam as a premier manufacturing destination, crafting superior products that enrich lives. This expansion reinforces our dedication to excellence, innovation, and the future of food and beverage manufacturing in the region,” Agarwal added.