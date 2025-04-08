Signature Global Q4 pre-sales booking down 61% over launch approval delays

National Capital Region (NCR)-based realty firm Signature Global on Tuesday announced that its pre-sales bookings declined 61 per cent to Rs 1,620 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4FY25) from Rs 4,140 crore recorded for the same period last year.

This comes even as the realty major’s pre-sales figure for the overall FY25 rose to Rs 10,290 crore, a 42 per cent increase from Rs 7,270 crore recorded for the entire FY24.

The company stated that pre-sales got affected as some of the launches initially planned for March 2025 have been realigned to the current quarter due to minor delays in approvals.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director of Signature Global, added the company has achieved its highest-ever pre-sales and has surpassed the annual guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for FY25.

“Our ability to anticipate market trends, launch timely projects in high-potential micromarkets, and consistently deliver value across the premium and mid-income segments has been central to this growth,” he said.

On the other operational parameters, Signature Global said it has achieved record annual collections of Rs 4,380 crore from customers, marking a 41 per cent annual increase.

Also Read

The company’s average sales realisation also improved to Rs 12,457 per square foot in FY25 from Rs 11,762 in the preceding financial year.

On Tuesday, Signature Global’s stock grew 1.55 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,068.25 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).