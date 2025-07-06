Realty firm Signature Global purchases two land parcels in Gurugram

Realty firm Signature Global has acquired two land parcels in Gurugram totalling 10 acres to build housing projects.

Signature Global's subsidiary firm has executed two sale deeds to purchase the lands admeasuring approximately 9.96 acres situated at Tehsil Sohna, District Gurugram, Haryana.

These lands have an overall potential sales area of approximately 0.53 million (5.3 lakh) square feet, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Last month, Signature Global chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said the company would invest around ₹1,200-1,500 crore to acquire land parcels as part of its expansion plan.

Signature Global had invested ₹1,070 crore last fiscal year to purchase 48 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana.

"Land is an important raw material for real estate developers. We will be investing around ₹1,200-1,500 crore on the acquisition of land parcels this fiscal," he had said. Signature Global emerged as the fifth largest listed real estate developer last fiscal in terms of sales bookings by achieving record pre-sales of ₹10,290 crore. The Gurugram-based company has given a guidance of posting ₹12,500 crore worth pre-sales in the current fiscal. Signature Global is also ramping up construction activities across its ongoing projects. ALSO READ: Construction tech adoption lags in Indian real estate amid cost hurdles The company will invest ₹2,500 crore in 2025-26 fiscal on construction activities as against Rs 1,900 crore in the preceding fiscal.