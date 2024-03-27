Home / Companies / News / REC board approves overall borrowing of Rs 1.6 trillion for 2024-25

REC board approves overall borrowing of Rs 1.6 trillion for 2024-25

The Board has approved the amendment in 'Policy on Criteria for determining Materiality of Events or Information for disclosure to Stock Exchanges'

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned REC Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved an overall borrowing limit of Rs 1,60,000 crore for 2024-25.

The board in its meeting held on Wednesday approved a borrowing limit of Rs 1.6 lakh crore, including Rs 1,45,000 bonds and term loans, Rs 5000 crore of short-term loans and Rs 10,000 crore of commercial papers, REC said in a filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Funds under the proposed borrowing programme for 2024-25 shall be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position and prevailing market conditions, with the approval of Competent Authority, the filing stated.

The Board has approved the amendment in 'Policy on Criteria for determining Materiality of Events or Information for disclosure to Stock Exchanges'.

REC, a non-banking finance company, provides financing to power infrastructure projects in the country. It meets the funding requirements through borrowings.

Also Read

BHEL surges 10% on heavy volumes; stock hits over 8-year high

Here's why you should keep BHEL shares on radar today, March 6

Reliance Industries sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA for $22 million

REC Ltd, RVNL sign Rs 35,000 crore MoU to finance infrastructure projects

REC Power, BHEL to develop utility-scale renewable energy projects

Moderna secures $750 mn from Blackstone Life Sciences to develop flu shots

Tata Motors unit, HPCL partner to install 5,000 EV charging stations

Dr Reddy's partners with Sanofi India to distribute vaccine brands in India

DLF plans to raise Rs 600 crore through issue of debentures to investors

Pallavi Shroff refuses second term as Asian Paints' Independent Director

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RECinfrastructureLong term financing

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story