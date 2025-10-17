REC Q2 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹4,414 crore on higher income

State-owned REC Ltd on Friday posted an over 9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 4,414.93 crore in September quarter, on higher income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,037.72 crore in the second quarter of preceding 2024-25 financial year, REC Ltd said in an exchange filing.
In the latest July-September period, the company registered a 10.62 per cent rise in total revenues to Rs 15,162.38 crore from Rs 13,706.31 crore in the year-ago period.
Interest income rose to Rs 14,589.97 crore from Rs 13,484.82 crore in Q2 FY25.
REC, under the Ministry of Power, is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), which provides long-term loans and other financing products to states, Centre and private companies for creation of infrastructure assets in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
