Ceat Q2 results: Profit surges 52% on Camso integration, volume growth

RPG Group-owned Ceat reports strong double-digit growth in Q2FY26 as Camso integration, festive demand, and robust OEM volumes drive profits and revenue

Ceat, Ceat Tyres
Results were announced during market hours. On Friday, Ceat shares rose 0.9 per cent to end the day’s trade at ₹3,733.10 on the BSE.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
After six quarters, RPG Group-owned tyre maker, Ceat, on Friday, posted a 52 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), while the revenue from operations rose 14 per cent. 
 
The rise in net profit was attributed to the full integration of Camso – a premium brand in construction equipment tyres and tracks –  into their profile, along with volume growth, which was led by OEMs and International business segments. The volume growth was driven by robust performance across all key segments, with festive inventory demand acting as a strong tailwind. 
 
Sequentially, both the net profit and revenue saw an increase of 65 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.
 
Arnab Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer, Ceat, said: “We have maintained strong double-digit growth this quarter. We have also been excited with Camso fully integrating into the Ceat family, effective September, marking a significant milestone in our global premiumisation strategy. Looking ahead, we look forward to double-digit growth in the second half of the year.”
 
Kumar Subbiah, chief financial officer of Ceat, said: “Overall, Q2 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by topline growth and expansion of margins. Our debt has increased largely due to the acquisition of Camso’s assets and the payout of dividends. Our balance sheet continues to be healthy even after the increase in debt level and is well-positioned to provide necessary capital to support future growth.” 
 
The company also believes that the recent reduction in GST rates on tyres and vehicles will have a positive impact on demand across domestic categories. 
 

Company NewsCeat TyresCeatQ2 results

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

