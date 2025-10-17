Akasa Air to boost domestic, international flights; Delhi becomes 3rd base

Three-year-old airline Akasa Air on Friday said it will be increasing services on domestic and international routes, including the introduction of non-stop services to Abu Dhabi from Cochin and Chennai.
Delhi will be the airline's third operational base after Bengaluru and Chennai, and the airline will operate over 165 weekly departures from the national capital.
Besides Delhi, the carrier will be enhancing services from Kolkata.
"The airline will further expand its footprint across the Middle East with a 14 per cent increase in departures from Abu Dhabi, introducing non-stop flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Cochin and Chennai...and strengthening its codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways.
"Departures from Jeddah will increase to 26 weekly flights, an around 270 per cent increase from Winter 2024, while frequency to Riyadh will be ramped up to 5x weekly," it said in a release.
With a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes, Akasa Air currently connects 24 domestic and 6 international cities. It operates over 1,000 flights per week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app