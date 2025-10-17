Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air to boost domestic, international flights; Delhi becomes 3rd base

Akasa Air to boost domestic, international flights; Delhi becomes 3rd base

Delhi will be the airline's third operational base after Bengaluru and Chennai, and the airline will operate over 165 weekly departures from the national capital

Akasa Air
With a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes, Akasa Air currently connects 24 domestic and 6 international cities. It operates over 1,000 flights per week. | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three-year-old airline Akasa Air on Friday said it will be increasing services on domestic and international routes, including the introduction of non-stop services to Abu Dhabi from Cochin and Chennai.

Delhi will be the airline's third operational base after Bengaluru and Chennai, and the airline will operate over 165 weekly departures from the national capital.

Besides Delhi, the carrier will be enhancing services from Kolkata.

"The airline will further expand its footprint across the Middle East with a 14 per cent increase in departures from Abu Dhabi, introducing non-stop flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Cochin and Chennai...and strengthening its codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways.

"Departures from Jeddah will increase to 26 weekly flights, an around 270 per cent increase from Winter 2024, while frequency to Riyadh will be ramped up to 5x weekly," it said in a release.

With a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes, Akasa Air currently connects 24 domestic and 6 international cities. It operates over 1,000 flights per week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of India Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 7.62% on dip in credit costs

Biocon Biologics expands Civica tie-up to launch pvt-label insulin in US

Meta introduces parental controls for AI chats with teens from next year

Ceat Q2 results: Profit surges 52% on Camso integration, volume growth

AU Small Finance Q2 net profit slips 2% to ₹561 cr despite income rise

Topics :Akasa AirCompany NewsflightsDelhi

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story