Home / Companies / News / Jio Platforms Q2 net profit jumps 13% to ₹7,379 crore on higher ARPU

Jio Platforms Q2 net profit jumps 13% to ₹7,379 crore on higher ARPU

The gross revenue stood at ₹42,652 crore in the second quarter of FY25, 14.9% higher than the corresponding period of the previous year

Jio, Jio logo
The revenue from operations of Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital businesses, rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 36,332 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 31,709 crore in the year-ago period. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jio Platforms on Friday reported a 12.8 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,379 crore for the July-September quarter of 2025-26, driven by a rise in average revenue per user and higher traction in fixed wireless access service, JioAirFiber.

The revenue from operations of Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital businesses, rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 36,332 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 31,709 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross revenue stood at Rs 42,652 crore in the second quarter of FY25, 14.9 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the previous year.

ARPU - a key metric for telcos - increased by 8.4 per cent to Rs 211.4 during the reported quarter from Rs 195.1 a year ago.

Jio added over 10 lakh new homes each month, taking the total connected premises to about 2.3 crore with fixed broadband. JioAirFiber reported a subscriber base of 95 lakh, with the speed of connecting over 10 lakh new homes every month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akasa Air to boost domestic, international flights; Delhi becomes 3rd base

Bank of India Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 7.62% on dip in credit costs

Biocon Biologics expands Civica tie-up to launch pvt-label insulin in US

Meta introduces parental controls for AI chats with teens from next year

Ceat Q2 results: Profit surges 52% on Camso integration, volume growth

Topics :Company NewsReliance JioQ2 results

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story