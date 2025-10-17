Jio Platforms Q2 net profit jumps 13% to ₹7,379 crore on higher ARPU

Jio Platforms on Friday reported a 12.8 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,379 crore for the July-September quarter of 2025-26, driven by a rise in average revenue per user and higher traction in fixed wireless access service, JioAirFiber.

The revenue from operations of Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital businesses, rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 36,332 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 31,709 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross revenue stood at Rs 42,652 crore in the second quarter of FY25, 14.9 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the previous year.