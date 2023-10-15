Home / Companies / News / Recruitment scam: IT company TCS fires 16 employees, bars 6 vendors

Recruitment scam: IT company TCS fires 16 employees, bars 6 vendors

The issue relates to breach of the company's code of conduct by certain employees and vendors supplying contractors, the statement said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
In the statement, TCS said it will continue to enhance governance measures, including regularly rotating personnel in the resource management function and enhancing analytics on supplier management

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's largest IT services company TCS on Sunday said it has fired 16 employees and barred six vendors in connection with a recruitment scam.

Our investigation found 19 employees to be involved16 employees have been separated from the company for code of conduct violations, and three employees have been removed from the resource management function, the company said in a late evening statement.

It also added that six vendors, their owners and affiliates have been debarred from doing any business with TCS.

In late June, reports had surfaced of a recruitment scam at the largest software exporter, wherein vendors tasked with some functions were alleged to have indulged in malpractices in collusion with TCS staffers.

The allegation came to light within weeks of K Krithivasan taking charge as the company's chief executive and was the first major challenge faced by him.

The issue relates to breach of the company's code of conduct by certain employees and vendors supplying contractors, the statement said.

TCS said the investigations found that none of the company's key managerial personnel were involved, and added that this is not a fraud against the company. It does not have any financial implications either, it added.

In the statement, TCS said it will continue to enhance governance measures, including regularly rotating personnel in the resource management function and enhancing analytics on supplier management.

It said the company expects all stakeholders and employees to adhere to the Tata code of conduct, and added that it has zero tolerance for unethical conduct.

Also Read

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

EU regulators delay approval of Novavax's revised Covid-19 vaccine

Prestige Estates Projects aims 55% growth in bookings to hit Rs 20K cr mark

Centre directs YouTube to put disclaimers on 'fake news' channels

Review of Resource Management Group issue completed, action taken: TCS

Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5 crore: JSW Sports eyes golden deals for athletes

Topics :TCSRecruitmentjob sectorIT jobs

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story