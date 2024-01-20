Refurbishment work of runway 28/10 complete at Delhi airport, says DIAL

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday said it has completed the refurbishment work of the runway 28/10.

The final work on the technical integration of the runway RWY 10/28, also known as the second runway, is underway and will be completed very soon, according to a release.

In recent weeks, there has been a significant impact on flight operations due to low visibility conditions because of fog. Against this backdrop, there were also concerns expressed about RWY 10/28 being non-operational.

After the refurbishment, the runway was scheduled to be operational on January 19, but due to some "unforeseen technical issues" system integration could not be completed.

"It is expected to be completed in 8 to 10 days. DIAL is working diligently with its partner Honeywell to complete the process soon," the release said.

DIAL also said the newly constructed fourth runway of the airport will be CAT III compliant on January 26.

CAT III pertains to flight operations in low visibility conditions.