Home / Companies / News / Elon Musk backs 'Cancel Netflix' trend on X: Here's all you need to know

Elon Musk backs 'Cancel Netflix' trend on X: Here's all you need to know

'Cancel Netflix' trended on X after Elon Musk hinted he ended his subscription, backing criticism of Netflix over Hamish Steele's comments on Charlie Kirk and 'woke content'

Netflix
The controversy centres around Hamish Steele, creator of the Netflix animated series 'Dead End: Paranormal Park'. Steele allegedly mocked Kirk’s killing in online posts. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
'Cancel Netflix' has been trending on social media platform X, with hundreds of users posting screenshots of their cancelled subscriptions. The backlash erupted after billionaire Elon Musk, who is also the owner of X, hinted that he had terminated his own Netflix account in protest over derogatory remarks related to the murder of right-wing activist and US President Donald Trump’s close aide Charlie Kirk.
 
Several users also accused Netflix of "pushing woke and trans ideology on children". Critics also argued that the streaming giant has been insensitive in handling recent controversies.

Why are people cancelling Netflix subscription?

The controversy centres around Hamish Steele, creator of the Netflix animated series 'Dead End: Paranormal Park'. Steele allegedly mocked Kirk’s killing in online posts.
 
According to media reports, Steele’s work had already faced criticism for incorporating transgender themes in a show targeted at younger audiences. 
 
The criticism grew exponentially after multiple screenshots of a post showing the creator calling Kirk a "Nazi" went viral. According to images circulated on social media, while reacting to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on Kirk's death, Steele said: "Your sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your own weapons but a random Nazi gets shot and it's a public statement."
 
As the controversy spread, social media feeds flooded with users sharing proof of cancelled Netflix subscriptions.

Elon Musk backs boycott

The backlash gained steam when Musk reposted a message by Matt Vanswol, a former nuclear scientist with the US Energy Department.
 
In the post, Vanswol wrote: “Just cancelled my Netflix subscription. If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids, you will never get a dime of my money.”
 
Vanswol specified the reason for cancellation as Hamish Steele celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder. Musk captioned the repost with a single word “same”, suggesting that he too had cancelled his subscription for the same reasons.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Might be forced to start charging brokerage: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

Mahindra sold more cars than Hyundai in September; Creta records best month

Meesho's sale draws 2.06 bn visits, signals surge in Bharat e-commerce

Capgemini appoints Sanjay Chalke as India CEO, Yardi to retire in 2026

Loan sanctions grow 86% to ₹33,148 cr in H1, disbursement up 54%: Ireda

Topics :Elon MuskNetflixUnited StatesBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story