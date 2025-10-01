Elon Musk backs 'Cancel Netflix' trend on X: Here's all you need to know

'Cancel Netflix' has been trending on social media platform X, with hundreds of users posting screenshots of their cancelled subscriptions. The backlash erupted after billionaire Elon Musk, who is also the owner of X, hinted that he had terminated his own Netflix account in protest over derogatory remarks related to the murder of right-wing activist and US President Donald Trump’s close aide Charlie Kirk.

Several users also accused Netflix of "pushing woke and trans ideology on children". Critics also argued that the streaming giant has been insensitive in handling recent controversies.

Why are people cancelling Netflix subscription?

The controversy centres around Hamish Steele, creator of the Netflix animated series 'Dead End: Paranormal Park'. Steele allegedly mocked Kirk’s killing in online posts.

The controversy centres around Hamish Steele, creator of the Netflix animated series 'Dead End: Paranormal Park'. Steele allegedly mocked Kirk's killing in online posts. According to media reports, Steele's work had already faced criticism for incorporating transgender themes in a show targeted at younger audiences. The criticism grew exponentially after multiple screenshots of a post showing the creator calling Kirk a "Nazi" went viral. According to images circulated on social media, while reacting to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on Kirk's death, Steele said: "Your sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your own weapons but a random Nazi gets shot and it's a public statement." As the controversy spread, social media feeds flooded with users sharing proof of cancelled Netflix subscriptions.